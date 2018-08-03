Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando-Airport Completes Renovation

ORLANDO—The 174-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando-Airport completed a renovation of its guest suites and public spaces, including the lobby, restaurant, bar, meeting rooms, business center, and fitness center. The all-encompassing redesign of the hotel’s seven-story atrium and lobby adds spaces for guests to conduct business, meet friends and family, and relax.

The modern design has textures and colors inspired by eye-catching elements of Florida nature. The lobby is punctuated by a two-story wooden trellis and water feature, with the locally inspired “Vista” bar and restaurant underneath.

“The new lobby and atrium configuration centers around a comfortable, purposeful environment for our guests to gather, relax, and unwind, while our spacious contemporary suites offer both business travelers and families an inviting space to rest and rejuvenate,” says Janet Madden, general manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando-Airport. “We are excited to offer our guests a unique and engaging experience whether we are their destination or just a stop along their journey.”

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando-Airport is owned by Ashford Hospitality Trust and managed by Hilton. The hotel offers guests convenient access to Orlando International Airport, with complimentary airport and local transportation within a two-mile radius. It is also located within walking distance of the Vista Promenade shopping, dining, and entertainment complex, and is the closest, full-service, all-suite Hilton family hotel to Lake Nona and the Port Canaveral cruise terminals.

The hotel has 3,000 square feet of meeting space, including five meeting rooms and an on-site catering department. For guests’ comfort and convenience, the hotel offers a full-service bar and restaurant, outdoor pool, business center, fitness center, and 24-hour Market with Starbucks coffee. Like all Embassy Suites locations, it offers a free made-to-order breakfast buffet; a nightly complimentary Evening Reception with two hours of cocktails, beer, wine, and snacks; and two-room suites with a private bedroom, separate living area with sleeper sofa, two flat-screen high-definition televisions, and a wet bar fitted with a microwave, mini-fridge, and coffee maker.