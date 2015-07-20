Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning Tips

With so much ground to cover, finding a way to keep carpets in tip-top shape for guests while also considering the environment is no small feat. Doug Berjer, brand manager for floorcare cleaning equipment manufacturer Tornado Industries, chatted with LODGING about how to be green without having cleanliness fall by the wayside.
Do you have a few tips for hoteliers searching for eco-friendly carpet cleaning solutions? The first way might sound strange coming from a manufacturer of carpet cleaning equipment: It is to delay carpet cleaning for as long as possible. The goal of green cleaning in general—and green carpet cleaning specifically—is to reduce cleaning’s impact on the environment, and one way to do this is to reduce carpet cleaning cycles. To do this, hotel housekeepers should vacuum thoroughly and install mats at all hotel entries. They should also clean carpets using “interim” methods. That is, more frequently use bonnet or shampoo cleaning methods. This will help remove surface soils. Extract using a portable carpet extractor after using the interim process. Extraction is the most thorough way to remove soils and spots.
What carpet cleaning trends are on the rise in 2015? While it is not necessarily a “new” trend, hoteliers should know about the Carpet and Rug Institute’s program that evaluates carpet extractors. The testing is fairly extensive, essentially looking for how effectively the machine removes soils from the carpet and how well it removes moisture to help prevent re-soiling, as well as avoid the development of mold, mildew, or bacteria. If the portable extractor meets specific standards and criteria, it can earn a bronze, silver, gold, or platinum certification. In most cases, hoteliers will find machines that have earned the gold certification to be the most cost- and performance-effective machines for their hotel needs.
I am always looking for new ways to do carpet cleaning and doing it in a healthy and clean way is the best way to go! I live with three boys that all play football. Sometimes there is more dirt and grass in my house than there is outside! I almost have to follow them around with the vacuum! These green cleaning tips are worth looking into, thanks for sharing!
Well hey what do you know, I’m already an expert at delaying my carpet cleanings as long as possible! I totally do it because I’m trying to be more ecofriendly, and not because I’m lazy and don’t want to have to vacuum my carpets all the time… 🙂
I only clean my carpets once a year and vacuum weekly. They seem to stay dingy and dirty looking all the time though with 2 kids and 2 dogs running around all the time. I’ve been looking into eco-friendly carpet cleaning solutions that are not hazardous to my kids and pets who love to roll around on the floor. I’m definitely going to invest in some area rugs to throw down around the house to help keep the more frequently used areas a little cleaner
I definitely agree with the floor mats! I have 3 kids and 2 large dogs, and they are constantly bringing in sand and who knows what else from our backyard. Floor mats do help trap a lot of the dirt that would end up in our carpets. Also, cleaning carpets about once a year seems sufficient!! Unless, of course, they need to be cleaned/spot cleaned in between. Thanks for the great article!
I vacuum weekly and get a professional carpet cleaner in once a year to freshen things up. I use a homemade carpet cleaner with baking soda as the base about once a month before I vacuum – this helps neutralise odours.
Health should be the main reason we clean our carpets. I believe if more people knew of the health benefits of getting your carpets professionally cleaned more would do it.
WOW I never thought that much about prevention (such as floor mats etc.) that is a great tip. I think regular professional cleanings are important as well but how often is too often? I suppose it would depend on the number of pets/kids/adults in the household as well as the outside environment. I live in a very humid climate where it is usually pretty rainy in the summer, so the areas by the door are constantly getting dirty. I was told by my neighbors that the carpet cleaning company they use recommends cleanings every 3-6 months to prevent mold growth but I am wondering if that is excessive?
As a tile and grout and carpet cleaning company owner, I recommend carpet cleaning once a year. Regular vacuuming, especially in high traffic areas, is essential to keeping the carpet in good shape. Carpet is a filter, and sand finds its way to the base, where friction with the threads can cause the threads to break off. Friction is caused by simply walking on the carpet.
I’m fairly new to the carpet cleaning biz, but I often wonder if I’m telling my clients to clean their carpets enough. I, like Robert Nash, recommend once a year, but I’m thinking I should start telling them every 6 months. It seems like the fall is a good time because you’ve tracked in all that “summer adventures” dirt, then again in the spring because…well, spring cleaning. Anyway, glad I found this great blog!
In my opinion bonnet cleaning using all natural cleaning solutions is the best way to clean your carpet if you are the kind of person who likes green cleaning. Also vacuum every day to keep your carpets looking great and to remove as much dry soil as you can to keep it from getting to far down in the face fiber.
I definitely learned something new. I have always been pushing an increased cleaning frequency, but it makes sense increase the time in between cleaning as long as the homeowner takes the necessary maintenance steps.
Here’s a little trick I found when working in the hospital. I will use EXTREMELY HOT water and a mixture of glass cleaner. It works real well. You can use this with carpet extraction or surface cleaning. It will work with either one. I thought about trying this because we were on such a tight budget and the glass cleaner was about 1/2 the cost of the carpet cleaner. I’ve got more info available at my site: http://venicecarpet.com
Nice Blog on Carpet Cleaning!I second your thought on cleaning the carpets efficiently without harming the environment.We should consistently clean our carpets by vacuuming and take professional help who are into eco friendly solutions.
Every time when we think about to clean our carpet then we little bit worried about the shining and attractiveness of the carpet. Most of the people use chemical products to clean carpets after that the carpet looks clean but not attractive . We have to use organic products to clean carpets. Organic products can’t be harmful for any type of carpets and the most important thing always use professional directions to clean carpets .