Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning Tips

With so much ground to cover, finding a way to keep carpets in tip-top shape for guests while also considering the environment is no small feat. Doug Berjer, brand manager for floorcare cleaning equipment manufacturer Tornado Industries, chatted with LODGING about how to be green without having cleanliness fall by the wayside.

Do you have a few tips for hoteliers searching for eco-friendly carpet cleaning solutions? The first way might sound strange coming from a manufacturer of carpet cleaning equipment: It is to delay carpet cleaning for as long as possible. The goal of green cleaning in general—and green carpet cleaning specifically—is to reduce cleaning’s impact on the environment, and one way to do this is to reduce carpet cleaning cycles. To do this, hotel housekeepers should vacuum thoroughly and install mats at all hotel entries. They should also clean carpets using “interim” methods. That is, more frequently use bonnet or shampoo cleaning methods. This will help remove surface soils. Extract using a portable carpet extractor after using the interim process. Extraction is the most thorough way to remove soils and spots.

What carpet cleaning trends are on the rise in 2015? While it is not necessarily a “new” trend, hoteliers should know about the Carpet and Rug Institute’s program that evaluates carpet extractors. The testing is fairly extensive, essentially looking for how effectively the machine removes soils from the carpet and how well it removes moisture to help prevent re-soiling, as well as avoid the development of mold, mildew, or bacteria. If the portable extractor meets specific standards and criteria, it can earn a bronze, silver, gold, or platinum certification. In most cases, hoteliers will find machines that have earned the gold certification to be the most cost- and performance-effective machines for their hotel needs.