EazyO is a mobile app that provides beach and poolside delivery service to hotel and resort guests. Once downloaded to their smartphone or tablet, the app enables guests to order not just food, but also sundries like sunscreen, goggles, and aloe directly to their beach chairs. By making the ordering process easier and more efficient, the app has been shown to improve service and raise revenue 20 to 30 percent. EazyO can also communicate information regarding food and drink specials and supports features like happy hour.