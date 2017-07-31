Dual-Branded Aloft and Element Hotel Opens in Downtown Austin

MERRILLVILLE, Ind.—White Lodging opened a dual branded Aloft and Element hotel complex in downtown Austin, Texas. The 32-story development includes the 278-room Aloft Austin Downtown and 144-room Element Austin Downtown, as well as a combined restaurant, coffeehouse, and bakery called Caroline and Upstairs at Caroline, a playground and bar for guests and locals 21 and up, complete with live music performances and games like billiards and cornhole.

“We are thrilled to bring two exciting hotel properties together and into one building to the downtown Austin market,” said General Manager David Meisner. “The Aloft brand offers a tech-forward, vibrant experience and a modern style that is different by design, while the first Element in Austin will appeal to those wishing to be a bit more zen, balancing between life, and work with a focus on wellness on the road.”

Aloft Austin Downtown and Element Austin Downtown are within walking distance to the 6th Street Entertainment District and near the Warehouse District, the 2nd Street District, the Austin Convention Center, the University of Texas at Austin campus, and the Texas State Capitol Building. The hotels will share amenities including an oversized 24-hour fitness center and nearly 1,380 square feet of flexible meeting space for business meetings and social gatherings. Fast and free Wi-Fi will be available throughout the hotel.

Aloft Austin Downtown has spacious, loft-like rooms with high ceilings, oversized windows, platform bed, and large walk-in showers. A convenient grab-n-go kiosk will offer an array of sweet, savory, and healthy food, snacks, and drinks available 24 hours a day. In line with the Aloft brand, the hotel will support music programming and live acts through Live at Aloft Hotels. The no-cover acoustic sets showcase emerging talent with intimate performances in the hotel for both guests and music-loving locals.

Element Austin Downtown’s light-filled studios and one-bedroom suites have fluid designs, modular furniture, flat-screen televisions, large desks with open shelving and custom-designed closets. Spa-inspired bathrooms have a rain shower and dual-flush toilet. Rooms also offer fully equipped kitchens. Guests amenities include Element brand’s Bikes to Borrow program, complimentary Wi-Fi, the signature RISE breakfast, RELAX evening reception, and salon bar carts stocked with premium wines and beers, soft drinks, and snacks for after hours.

Aloft Austin Downtown and Element Austin Downtown are owned by an affiliate of White Lodging, REI Real Estate, Inc., and Poe Companies and will be managed by White Lodging.