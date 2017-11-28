Dual-Brand Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton Breaks Ground in Atlanta

CHATTANOOGA, TENN.—Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. recently broke ground on the dual-branded Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton at Kennesaw Town Center in Atlanta. Projected to open in the spring of 2019, the property will be Vision’s first dual-branded hotel in the company’s growing portfolio.

The 170-room hotel will combine two complimentary Hilton brands to accommodate the modern traveler. The hotel will feature large communal spaces and amenities such as mobile check-in, a social media wall, and super-charging stations. Additional features include a Precor-equipped fitness facility, outdoor saltwater pool, and 24-hour business center.

Located off of Interstate 75, the property will provide access for guests traveling to and from downtown Atlanta. The hotel is located within walking distance of the Town Center at Cobb, catering to travelers visiting Northwest Atlanta’s main shopping destination. The hotel also offers a quick commute to Kennesaw State University and businesses in the metro-Atlanta area, which will accommodate both families visiting collegians and corporate travelers.

“We are excited to develop our first dual-branded property, especially with two of Hilton’s latest brands,” Vision President and CEO Mitch Patel said. “Furthermore, having the opportunity to partner with such premium brands and develop this project in Atlanta’s expanding market emphasizes Vision’s ongoing growth strategy.”

The property is part of Vision’s expanding pipeline of 16 premium-branded hotels in development. The hotel is the company’s second Tru by Hilton brand. Vision’s Tru by Hilton Atlanta/McDonough was the first to break ground in the United States and opened its doors in the summer of 2017.