DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges $7 Million Sale of Port Charlotte Microtel

TAMPA—DSH Hotel Advisors, a national hotel brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Tampa, Fla., announced that Dennis Hopper, managing principal, closed on Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Port Charlotte, Fla., for $7 million. Hopper represented the buyer, Maingate East Development, Inc., and the seller, Interdevco, a Miami-based investment group.

“We generated a tremendous amount of interest on the Microtel from buyers throughout the U.S. and internationally,” Hopper said. “Ultimately, the seller selected Maingate East Development, Inc. as the buyer due to their financial strength, hotel ownership experience, and attractive offer. We have seen a surge of hotel investors seeking opportunities in Southwest Florida due to the unique mix of corporate and leisure demand generators coupled with the positive outlook of the region.”