Driving Millennial Travelers to a Hotel’s Restaurant

New and existing hotel brands alike are exploring how to cater to so-called “millennial” guests, and the F&B space is no exception. The National Restaurant Association notes in its new State of the Industry report that restaurants are looking to attract travelers seeking more technology and unique dining experiences. The report found that the age group is more open to restaurants that streamline orders through electronic kiosks or tablets, and many prefer to be able to peruse menus online before choosing where to dine. Health and sustainability were also important factors—74 percent of millennials said that they were more likely to dine somewhere that offered healthy options and 65 percent chose restaurants based on environmental friendliness. Read more about the report’s insights and how hotels are driving guests to F&B offerings here.