Driftwood Breaks Ground on Canopy by Hilton Downtown West Palm Beach

Miami, Fla.–Driftwood Acquisitions & Development (DAD) broke ground on its $50 million Canopy by Hilton in West Palm Beach, Florida. Located at 704 S. Dixie Highway, the new lifestyle hotel will be managed by DAD’s North Palm Beach management arm–Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM)–and is expected to open in early 2019, bringing Hilton’s neighborhood-focused brand to Florida’s tri-county area for the first time.

“West Palm Beach is a lively and entertaining area for all ages, and we are confident that this thriving neighborhood is the perfect fit for the Canopy brand,” said Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of DAD. “We’ve always wanted a hotel that was close to our management headquarters and we are now living that dream. It’s a very exciting time for us, we are honored to again be working with the Hilton family, and we can’t wait to see this project come to fruition.”

The site of the future 150-room Canopy by Hilton is in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach, just two blocks from City Place. Canopy by Hilton is a lifestyle brand that aims to embrace local elements in its design and menus and thereby provide guests with authentic and unique local experiences. Each Canopy property is designed as a natural extension of its neighborhood with connections to local design, art, food, drink, and culture. The new-build in West Palm Beach will showcase the area and share what the city offers, and guests will receive a welcome gift upon arrival that is reflective of the destination.

“We are excited to bring our lifestyle brand to this dynamic locale in West Palm Beach,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “With numerous culinary, nightlife, and art offerings alongside its convenient location, the downtown neighborhood is the perfect setting for Canopy by Hilton’s thoughtfully-local aesthetic.”

When it opens, the property will span 14 floors and feature a gym, transfer lounge, 5,000 sq. ft. of event space, a rooftop pool and bar lounge, and a lobby level restaurant café. The hotel will provide several complimentary amenities, including mobile check-in, bicycles, WiFi, breakfast, and evening tastings of local beer, wine, and spirits. Located less than five miles from Palm Beach International Airport, the property’s central location is near shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment.