Driftwood Breaks Ground on Canopy by Hilton in Tempe, Arizona

Coral Gables, Fla.–Driftwood Acquisitions & Development (DAD) recently broke ground on a new Canopy by Hilton, Hilton’s lifestyle hotel brand, in Tempe, Arizona. Slated to open as a 198-room hotel by January 2020, Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown University Area is located in the heart of Tempe across the street from Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest public universities by enrollment in the United States. Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM), DAD’s affiliate, will manage the hotel.

“Tempe is a flourishing and energetic community,” said Carlos J. Rodriguez Sr., CEO of Driftwood Acquisitions & Development. “We have an outstanding and ongoing relationship with Canopy by Hilton, and we are excited to work with the brand again to bring this project to the downtown area.”

Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown will span 14 floors and include a lobby-level café, a gym, more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space, and a rooftop pool with a terrace bar, cabanas, and a fire pit.

“Canopy Tempe Downtown is an ideal extension of this dynamic and growing neighborhood,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “As the brand’s first location in the Southwest, we are looking forward to introducing guests to Canopy’s fresh take on lifestyle hospitality and the live-work-play neighborhood concept.”

Allen + Philp is the architect and designer of record, Sundt Construction, Inc. is the general contractor, and EoA, Inc. is the interior design firm for the development.

Canopy by Hilton is a lifestyle brand that embraces its locale. Each Canopy property is designed as a natural extension of its neighborhood with connections to local art, food, drink, and culture. Guests will have access to mobile check-in, complimentary WiFi, complimentary breakfast, and evening tastings of local wines, beers, and spirits during their stay. Upon check-in, guests will receive a welcome gift inspired by the destination.