HOLLYWOOD, Fla. and MCLEAN, Va.–DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach, a newly renovated resort set along the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood, Fla., is the latest addition the Hilton brand. The resort’s location gives guests access to the Hollywood Trolley to Ocean Drive and the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi.

Through its multimillion-dollar transformation, the property’s 311 rooms and suites have furnished balconies. The property also has a 24-hour business center and 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a boardroom and outdoor pavilion for up to 250 guests.

“This idyllic seaside resort is located between two of Florida’s biggest cities and travel hubs, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, making it easy for travelers to reach major airports, cruise terminals and to explore South Florida’s famous beaches,” said Dianna Vaughan, global head and senior vice president, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We look forward to welcoming guests to this sunny locale where they can discover local attractions, sink their toes in the sand along the Atlantic Ocean and enjoy our first-class service and amenities, all starting with our signature, warm DoubleTree Cookie.”

Dining

Guests will find American cuisine with Caribbean flair across the resort’s restaurant and bars. Its lobby nook, Made Market, offers Starbucks coffee, ice cream, snacks, candy, and other light fare. Port South Bar and Grill is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Caribbean Fusion and local seafood in an indoor and outdoor setting. The Port South Lounge serves tropical libations, domestic and imported beers, and fine wines. The poolside Lava Tiki Bar will have live music, cocktails, and snacks.

Amenities

The resort’s amenities include an outdoor infinity pool and whirlpool, daily room service, and a 24-hour fitness center and business center. Guestrooms come with complimentary WiFi, a 42-inch high-definition television or 49-inch in premium rooms, a kitchenette—complete with a compact refrigerator, microwave, sink and coffeemaker–as well as sliding doors leading to a furnished balcony. Suites have separate living areas, dining tables, and wrap-around balconies with waterway views.

Meetings and Events

The resort’s more than 10,000 square feet of flexible function space includes six meeting rooms, a boardroom, and a poolside outdoor pavilion for up to 250 guests. The largest ballroom accommodates 300 guests, while its most spacious group meeting area comfortably holds 200. Audiovisual equipment rental is available along with the option to customize catering and banquet menus to suit a variety of event needs. The hotel will also have a wedding/event planner to coordinate waterfront receptions or conferences.

“The resort promises to make any vacation memorable–from breathtaking beaches to family-friendly attractions like the famous Broadwalk, Anne Kolb Nature Center or a jaunt to Fort Lauderdale or Miami,” said Joseph A. Ruiz, general manager, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach. “As a local landmark, we look forward to welcoming guests under the trusted DoubleTree by Hilton brand.”

The hotel is owned by Sotherly Hotels and managed by Chesapeake Hospitality.