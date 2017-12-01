DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas–Campbell Centre Undergoes a Makeover

Dallas—The Allied Group’s client, DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas–Campbell Centre, is nearing its completion of an $8 million renovation of its amenities, select rooms, and public spaces. The 300-guestroom hotel upgraded its 21st floor skyline ballroom, conference/board room, guestroom elevator lobbies, and corridors. Renovations to the property’s public areas included its lobby, 82Fifty Restaurant and Bar, and public restrooms. Waldrop+Nichols Studio, located in Dallas, Texas, was the interior architectural design firm for the hotel renovation.

“We have realized an eight percent increase in bookings since the makeover,” stated Mike Walzl, general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas–Campbell Centre. “The fact that we maintained strong guest satisfaction signifies how The Allied Group did a stellar job of working with the hotel to ensure there were no interruptions to our business.”

“Our project team coordinated multiple internal projects simultaneously,” explained Bob Smith, founder and CEO of The Allied Group. “With a sole focus on quality workmanship and products, our goal for Doubletree by Hilton was to maintain all operational efficiencies.”

Reggi Nichols, president and founding partner of Waldrop+Nichols Studio, led the design team to transform the hotel’s interiors to a modern aesthetic. “Our ‘spatial mythology’ for the hotel was inspired by the metropolitan lifestyle and cityscape surrounding the hotel’s location,” Nichols explains. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the Dallas cityscape. “Our concept invites guests to immerse themselves in the “centre” of it all, capturing modern city amenities with timeless design,” Nichols adds.

The Allied Group, headquartered in Neptune, N.J., is a multidisciplinary team of renovation experts that is licensed in 40 states and has a second office in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metropolitan area.