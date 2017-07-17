Does Age or Education Play a Role in Job Satisfaction?

The hotel industry has a higher rate of employee turnover than the private sector as a whole, particularly when it comes to recent college graduates. About 70 percent of graduates who work at a hotel resign from their position within six years of graduating. Research led by Dr. Faizan Ali of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership looked deeper at this issue and found that age and education levels did not actually play as much of a role in job satisfaction than factors like job prestige, recognition, remuneration, promotions, and task autonomy. The research showed that employees between 18 and 39 years old with a higher education degree were most satisfied when their jobs provided good professional relationships, useful work, professional development, and health care. Read more about the research and recommendations to hoteliers here.