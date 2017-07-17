Home / Daily Feed / Does Age or Education Play a Role in Job Satisfaction?

Does Age or Education Play a Role in Job Satisfaction?

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News July 17, 2017

The hotel industry has a higher rate of employee turnover than the private sector as a whole, particularly when it comes to recent college graduates. About 70 percent of graduates who work at a hotel resign from their position within six years of graduating. Research led by Dr. Faizan Ali of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership looked deeper at this issue and found that age and education levels did not actually play as much of a role in job satisfaction than factors like job prestige, recognition, remuneration, promotions, and task autonomy. The research showed that employees between 18 and 39 years old with a higher education degree were most satisfied when their jobs provided good professional relationships, useful work, professional development, and health care. Read more about the research and recommendations to hoteliers here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top