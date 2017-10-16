Disasters’ Impact on Travel Bookings

According to travel professionals, the numerous natural and man-made disasters of the last couple of months—the hurricanes that battered Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico, the earthquakes in Mexico, and the mass shooting in Las Vegas—all had a major impact on hotel bookings in the affected areas. However, the downturns experienced in these areas were typically short-lived. The experts found that immediately following the events, bookings typically plummeted, but as soon as another event grabbed national headlines, the bookings tended to rebound. Read more here.