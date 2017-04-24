Development Boom: Upscale Limited-Service Hotels

According to STR, upscale limited-service hotels are currently in the midst of a development boom. These limited-service upscale properties are especially popular in crowded downtown areas where hotels don’t necessarily need to have an in-house restaurant or conference center. In the first 90 days of 2016 alone, the number of rooms in the upscale segment jumped by 6.1 percent. Room growth in the industry as a whole was only 2.9 percent. Customer demand for limited-service upscale properties is also at an all-time high. Learn more about this trend here.