Design Hotels Adds Two Avalon Hotels in California

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Boutique and Independent, Industry News August 25, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Calif.–Design Hotels has expanded its California footprint with the addition of two new properties—Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills and Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs.

“We have been a fan of Design Hotels for some time and are honored to partner with this brand in their expansion in California,” says Brian De Lowe, president and co-founder of Proper Hospitality, which manages both Avalon properties. “Design Hotels’ confidence in Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills and Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs is a testament to our shared love of iconic buildings, great design, personalized service, and lasting memories.”

“We kicked-off our partnership with Proper Hospitality early this year, and we are very excited to grow this collaboration,” says Claus Sendlinger, CEO of Design Hotels. “It’s an all-around natural fit and we look forward to a long-term relationship built around common values and a genuine passion for culturally-rooted hotels.”

Design Hotels is a collection of handpicked boutique and design-driven luxury hotels with over 290 independently owned small boutique and luxury hotels in over 60 countries worldwide. Design Hotels is also part of the Starwood Preferred Guest program.

