Design Hotels Adds Two Avalon Hotels in California

LOS ANGELES, Calif.–Design Hotels has expanded its California footprint with the addition of two new properties—Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills and Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs.

“We have been a fan of Design Hotels for some time and are honored to partner with this brand in their expansion in California,” says Brian De Lowe, president and co-founder of Proper Hospitality, which manages both Avalon properties. “Design Hotels’ confidence in Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills and Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs is a testament to our shared love of iconic buildings, great design, personalized service, and lasting memories.”

“We kicked-off our partnership with Proper Hospitality early this year, and we are very excited to grow this collaboration,” says Claus Sendlinger, CEO of Design Hotels. “It’s an all-around natural fit and we look forward to a long-term relationship built around common values and a genuine passion for culturally-rooted hotels.”

Design Hotels is a collection of handpicked boutique and design-driven luxury hotels with over 290 independently owned small boutique and luxury hotels in over 60 countries worldwide. Design Hotels is also part of the Starwood Preferred Guest program.