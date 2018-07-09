Delta Hotels by Marriott Opens in Everett, Washington

Everett, Wash.—After an $18 million extensive transformation of the former Holiday Inn Downtown Everett, Delta Hotels by Marriott has opened a 232-room property in Everett, Washington. This is Delta’s first branded hotel in the Pacific Northwest and signals the continued global expansion of the brand since its endorsement into the Marriott signature portfolio. The hotel is operated by Hollander Hospitality.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Seattle Everett property has a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort that echoes the Pacific Northwest in its style and design. The brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make a huge difference during travel, with elements like thoughtful design, complimentary water, and efficient service.

The hotel has 232 guestrooms and suites, including nine one-bedroom King Suites with kitchenettes, three custom-designed Hospitality Suites with outdoor patios, kitchenettes, and flexible furniture arrangements, and an Executive Floor with upgraded amenities.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Seattle Everett is located north of Seattle in the hub of downtown Everett, within walking distance to Angel of the Winds Arena (formerly Xfinity Arena), the Sounder train, and local dining and shopping. Just off of I-5 near Everett Naval Base, Everett Marina, Boeing, and Paine Field, the hotel offers easy access to whale-watching, hot air balloons, Boeings Future of Flight tour, and is a short drive to Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Museum of Pop Culture, and nearby wineries.

Two dining options are available at the hotel: VENTURE Kitchen & Bar, which is open for breakfast and dinner and offers a fusion of Pacific Northwest and French-inspired coastal cuisine, local craft beer, and specialty cocktails, open for breakfast and dinner; and the Grab ‘N Go Cafe offering Starbucks coffee and serving a selection of hot and cold breakfast choices.

The flexible hotel design includes just under 14,000 square feet of event space, with 11 meeting rooms, 17 total breakouts, and a 7,000-square-foot ballroom accommodating up to 800 guests. Other hotel amenities include a 24/7 fitness center with cardio equipment with touch screen technology and free weights, a complimentary high-tech guest library with plush seating, media center, a modern boardroom table with chairs and room to work or meet, a year-round indoor heated pool and whirlpool spa, 24-hour business center, and free overnight and hotel event parking. Guests always enjoy complimentary high-speed WiFi.