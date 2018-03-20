San Antonio, Texas—DC Partners recently broke ground on The Arts Residences and Thompson San Antonio hotel. San Antonio’s first Thompson Hotel will be located at the center of San Antonio’s vibrant performing arts district across the river from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and across from the city’s River Walk. The 337,000-plus-square-foot, $116 million mixed-use development is slated for completion in 2019 and will include The Arts Residences’ luxury condominiums atop the 20-level property.

The Thompson Hotels brand is an international collection of design-forward, luxury lifestyle hotels and resorts owned and operated by Two Roads Hospitality . “We are thrilled to bring Thompson Hotels’ unique brand of luxury to downtown San Antonio. This city is culturally and economically dynamic and has a robust future,” says Todd Wynne-Parry, executive vice president of global acquisitions and development for Two Roads Hospitality. “Thompson San Antonio will be a locally-immersed hotel and another valued social venue, contributing to the community and counting our neighbors among our guests.”

The Thompson San Antonio marks DC Partners’ entry into the San Antonio market. “The Thompson San Antonio hotel and The Arts Residences will truly be a landmark project—redefining luxury downtown living by offering residents exceptional customer service and unparalleled amenities from 24-hour concierge and room service, a spa, first-class restaurant, a pool deck, and more,” says Roberto Contreras, CEO of DC Partners. “The premier location and proximity to the Tobin Center and the performing arts district places residents in the epicenter of San Antonio’s thriving downtown.”

Forty percent of the condominium homes in The Arts Residences at the Thompson San Antonio hotel have sold since the sales gallery opened May 11, 2017, setting a new record for the fastest-selling high-rise luxury condominium project in Texas. Acho Azuike, COO of DC Partners, adds, “Residents of The Arts Residences will live an elegant, concierge lifestyle within minutes of San Antonio’s finest cultural and entertainment offerings.”