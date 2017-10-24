Data: Asia Hotel Bookings Increase 93 Percent

SHANGHAI, China and ORLANDO, Fla.– Tourico Holidays, a wholesale travel brokerage company, shared data reporting a 93 percent overall increase in Asia-Pacific hotel bookings in 2017 compared to the same time in 2016. North America increased its bookings to the region in 2017 by 53 percent with the United States jumping 46 percent year-over-year (YoY) and Canada growing by 98 percent.

Indonesia leads the Asia-Pacific market in annual growth, with bookings up 111 percent in 2017. China’s bookings are up 88 percent YoY, Singapore’s are up 79 percent, Malaysia’s are up 78 percent YoY, Australia’s are up 63 percent YoY, and Thailand’s are up 39 percent YoY.

Nearly every source market is contributing to the growth in Asia-Pacific hotel booking activity. South America also increased its Asia-Pacific hotel bookings by 64 percent. Meanwhile, Europe continues to consume Asia-Pacific hotel product as well, increasing its bookings by 96 percent–with the United Kingdom’s bookings rising by 95 percent YoY. The Middle East saw a 24 percent increase in Asia-Pacific bookings.

Domestic travel within Asia-Pacific has also shown growth, increasing by 107 percent in 2017.

“The Asia-Pacific travel market has advanced at an unprecedented rate in 2017–and there are no real signs of a slow-down,” said Hillary Wang, the regional director of product development in North Asia for Tourico Holidays. “Travel suppliers serving the Asia-Pacific market should expect consistent, diversified demand to countries throughout the region.”