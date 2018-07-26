Home / Finance + Development / Finance / Despite RevPAR Increase, TrevPAR Drops for Dallas Hotels in June
Despite RevPAR Increase, TrevPAR Drops for Dallas Hotels in June

Despite RevPAR Increase, TrevPAR Drops for Dallas Hotels in June

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Finance, Finance + Development, Market Reports July 26, 2018

Dallas hotels recorded a 2.4 percent increase in RevPAR to $110.21 in June as a result of increases in both volume and price, according to the latest worldwide poll of full-service hotels by HotStats. However, tumbling non-rooms revenues, which included a 12.8 percent decline in food and beverage revenue, canceled out the increase in RevPAR and led to a 1.3 percent drop in TrevPAR, to $162.17.

While hotels in Dallas were able to record a 0.3 percentage point saving in labor costs to 32 percent of total revenue, it was not sufficient to offset the drop in revenue. And as a result, profit per room at hotels fell by 4.3 percent to $58.03.

This was the lowest GOPPAR level recorded at hotels in Dallas so far in 2018 and equivalent to a profit conversion of 35.8 percent of total revenue.

 

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – Dallas
June 2018 vs. June 2017

RevPAR: +2.4% to $110.21
TrevPAR: -1.3% to $162.17
Payroll: -0.3 pts to 32.0%
GOPPAR: -4.3% to $58.03

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2018, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE