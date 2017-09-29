Curio Collection By Hilton Debuts “Are You Curious?” Quiz

The Curio Collection by Hilton is helping travelers dig into their love of exploration. Through consumer research, the brand discovered that people are seeking unique experiences as an integral aspect of their travel. With that insight, and with curiosity at the core of the brand name, Curio Collection turned to science to sponsor the DNA testing of approximately 30 social media influencers to determine if they have the DRD4-7R gene, better known as the “wanderlust gene,” in an effort to understand our innate desire to travel. Yesterday, on September 28, the collection brand launched an “Are You Curious?” social media quiz, to allow everyone to put their curiosity to the test.

“A curious traveler is someone whose desire for one-of-a-kind discoveries draws them to distinctive hotels that are an essential part of their travel experience,” said Stuart Foster, vice president, Global Brand Marketing, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Through our Curious Gene program, we are hoping to ignite curiosity in all people by helping them determine their next authentic travel moment at one of our more than 40 global hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character – be it an epicurean adventure at the recently opened Lil’ B Coffee & Eatery or Siren within The Darcy Washington DC or a tranquil, beachside spa experience at the iconic Hotel del Coronado in California.”

The Science & Curiosity Types

Scientists believe that a variation of the 7R gene, a derivative of the gene DRD4, exists in one in five people or approximately 20 percent of the human population. Through the Curious Gene study, Curio Collection by Hilton worked with a scientific lab and research partner to test the influencers to determine which of them have the “curious gene.” Each social media influencer also participated in a qualitative portion of the study that included a detailed online board and survey. By applying learnings from the study and leveraging existing scientific information associated with the 7R gene, Curio Collection developed an algorithm to classify curiosity into five different types:

Curious Pathfinder They enjoy sleeping under the stars, hiking, and escaping from the city lights. Their travel style is spontaneous, rustic, and authentic.

Curious Epicurean They live to eat, drink, and be merry, trying almost anything on a plate or in a cup at least once. Sight, smell, and taste all drive their exploration of the world and their travel is all about romance and indulgence .

Curious Culturalist Art is everywhere, both in what they create and what they seek. For them, travel is about being stylish, passionate, and open to possibilities.

Curious Spiritualist They are always seeking the best for their inner and outer selves, and the best balance for mind and body. Their travel style is relaxed, focusing on staying grounded while being inspired, whether it be a wellness retreat or a music festival.

Curious Challenger Their interests take them to both the rooftop and the mountaintop. Their travel style is exotic, active, and well-planned.



From the initial group of social media influencers participating in the Curious Gene study, five were selected representing each curiosity type to further participate in a live observational study, during which they were filmed in their natural state to further validate the categories. With remarkable hotels in some of the most sought after global destinations, Curio Collection by Hilton offers amenities to meet the desires of each curious traveler type.

Starting today, travelers will be able to join in the study by taking the shareable, “Are You Curious?” online quiz to discover their curiosity type. Based on their results, participants will receive recommendations for Curio Collection by Hilton hotels and resorts that best complement their curious interests.