Crystal Investment Property Arranges Sale of Two Oregon Inns

Crystal Investment Property, LLC, a hospitality investment advisory and brokerage company that is a member of Hotel Brokers International, announced the sales of two Oregon inns—A Bandon Inn, Bandon, and Silverton Inn, Silverton. The licensed Oregon broker represented the seller and buyer in both of the separate sales. The final sale price was confidential for each of the properties.

The eight-key A Bandon Inn, which can accommodate up to 12 guests, is located by a destination golf property on the Southern Oregon Coast near the world-class Bandon Dunes and the Pacific Ocean. Known for serving an upscale clientele primarily of golfers seeking quality accommodations and service near the internationally renowned courses nearby, the property offers luxury amenities in a casual atmosphere.

“This phenomenal property enjoys a strong repeat clientele,” said Joseph Kennedy, president of Crystal Investment Property. “The seller spent years curating a strong business and the buyer has begun the process of building on this foundation and further enhancing its reputation as a world class destination lodge. We were pleased to assist the parties in structuring a creative and complementary transaction that met the unique needs of the buyer and seller.”

The 18-key Silverton Inn is located less than a five-minute walk from shopping, dining, and art galleries in the downtown historic district of Silverton. The hotel has boutique amenities, uniquely decorated rooms, and on-site leased restaurant 310 Water.

Kennedy said, “This opportunity in the quaint resort town of Silverton generated tremendous interest immediately. The town has exceptional proximity to the State Capitol of Salem as well as the Portland Metro region and enjoys strong year round visitor demand. We were pleased to find a strong, qualified buyer ready to close quickly. We are looking forward to seeing his vision realized as he moves forward and are pleased to have afforded the ability for the seller to rapidly move on to her other ventures.”

Top photo: Silverton Inn