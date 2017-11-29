Crystal Investment Property, LLC, a member of Hotel Brokers International, announced the sale of The Silverstone Inn in Silverstone, Idaho. Crystal Investment Property, LLC, a licensed Idaho broker, exclusively represented the seller in the sale. Joseph P. Kennedy, president of CIP, worked closely with the seller and buyer as well as lenders and other professionals to negotiate a mutually acceptable sale. The final sale price was confidential.

The 99-key select service independent hotel offers a mix of room, interior corridors, indoor pool and spa, truck and bus parking, and other amenities for guests. The property offers visibility from the freeway and across the street from a Flying J Travel Center. The seller renovated the property with over $450,000 of recent capital improvements and upgrades.

Kennedy comments, “The seller did an exceptional job with updates throughout and achieving strong revenue growth over the term of their ownership. We were pleased to have a buyer with experience and vision who will continue improving and growing this property as an asset to Post Falls.”

Crystal Investment Property, an investment advisory and brokerage company located in the Pacific Northwest, represents hospitality real estate owners in all assets types: full service hotels, boutique hotels, select service hotels, limited service hotels, as well as development projects and leasehold transactions.