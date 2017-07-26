Crescent Hotels to Manage Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

Milwaukee, WI–Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the recently-renovated 389-room Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia, currently operates more than 100 hotels, resorts, and conference centers in the US and Canada.

The hotel, which was renovated earlier this year, is located right off Interstate 94 and just a short twenty-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee. It offers convenient access to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Milwaukee County Zoo, Wisconsin State Fair Park, Harley Davidson Museum, and the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts.

The hotel is pet-friendly and has forged a partnership with the local Humane Animal Welfare Society. Through this partnership, the Sheraton becomes the temporary home for selected dogs to help create more awareness throughout the community and to grab the attention of out-of-town business and leisure travelers.