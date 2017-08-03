Construction to Begin Soon on Orlando’s New JW Marriott

BETHESDA, Md.—Marriott International announced that construction will begin in the fourth quarter on the 16-story, $282 million JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort, which will provide Orlando visitors a new option for luxury accommodations. The 516-room hotel will be built on the last available site zoned for hotel use in Bonnet Creek, a 482-acre, mixed-use resort community near Orlando’s popular theme parks. Marriott International’s turnkey management solution, Managed by Marriott (MxM), will operate the hotel when it opens in first quarter 2020.

“We are thrilled to work with our partners to create an exciting JW Marriott hotel near Orlando’s world-class theme parks,” said Noah Silverman, chief development officer for North America full-service hotels at Marriott International. “This project is a testament to the strength of our brands, loyalty platform, best-in-class associates and relationships with visionary development partners.”

The JW Marriott at Bonnet Creek is owned and developed by DCS Investment Holdings, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Florida. DCS Investment Holdings develops both residential and commercial real estate, including residential towers, master-planned communities, and millions of square feet in retail and office space. The company is owned by Dwight C. Schar, founding chairman of NVR Inc. and co-owner of Washington D.C.’s professional football team.

“JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will combine luxury service and accommodations with the warm atmosphere for which the brand is beloved,” said Mitzi Gaskins, global brand leader for JW Marriott and The Luxury Collection. “Through thoughtful design, enhanced culinary offerings, and family-friendly programming, this hotel is sure to become an enticing home away from home for our guests visiting the Sunshine State.”

When it opens, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will offer visitors 80 suites. In addition to two presidential suites, guests will be able to choose from 16, two-bedroom suites with optional connections to create four-bedroom family units for small groups or multi-generational family vacations.

The JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will have multiple food and beverage outlets, including an indoor/outdoor restaurant and a ninth-story rooftop bar with panoramic views of local evening fireworks. The resort will include an expansive pool with decks, terraces, and a pool area for younger guests. The hotel will offer outdoor activities on a special amenity deck that will give guests the option of playing tennis, basketball, and shuffleboard.

The hotel will also have a spa with 10 treatment rooms, fitness center, children’s playroom, teen center, and meeting space. Event organizers will be able to utilize more than 50,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 23,000-square-foot ballroom, to accommodate a variety of social and business events.