Home / Daily Feed / Construction Is Up for Extended-Stay Hotels

Construction Is Up for Extended-Stay Hotels

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 17, 2017

Quarterly extended-stay hotel room revenues exceeded $3 billion for the first time as the segment absorbed over 26,000 new rooms during the past year, according to a new mid-year report on extended-stay lodging from The Highland Group. Some of the strongest demand growth in more than a decade maintained occupancy, stabilized decelerating ADR growth and kept RevPAR increases well ahead of inflation for the sixth consecutive quarter, the company said.

Mark Skinner, partner at The Highland Group, commented: “The exceptionally good extended-stay hotel performance in 2017 is most welcome as rooms under construction climb to almost 50,000.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE