Conrad New York Launches Bedside Reading Program

New York—In August, Conrad New York and Bedside Reading will launch their new partnership to provide guests with access to critically acclaimed literature in every room. Bedside Reading, the only program to place complimentary best-sellers at the bedside of luxury hotels across the United States, is introducing the Beside Reading program to Conrad New York as the first business-focused hotel to provide both business and leisure travelers with a way to unplug and enrich their minds while traveling.

“We are delighted to partner with Bedside Reading to launch the exclusive Bedside Reading program at Conrad New York,” says Marlene Poynder, general manager of Conrad New York. “This unique offering is free for guests to read, enjoy, and to take home at their leisure. The new program aligns with our ongoing mission to cater to our guests wants and needs with unexpected and useful amenities. For the many Conrad New York visitors traveling for business or leisure, the Bedside Reading program will offer books carefully vetted to ensure informative and entertaining reading conveniently located on their bedside table.”

The launch will feature two books. The first, Make Me Even and I’ll Never Gamble Again: A Novelby Jerrold Fine. Drawing from the hedge fund pioneer’s own experiences in the turbulent ‘70s and ‘80s and is a heartfelt story of a young man fiercely intent on achieving independence with a fascinating insider’s look at the perks and pitfalls of a high-stakes life in the world of financial markets. The second, Futureproof: How to Get Your Business Ready For The Next Disruption by Minter Dial and Caleb Storkey. The book is described as ‘a skillful blend of the softer stuff around mindset and behaviors with the more functional aspects of 12 disruptive forces.’ The in-room reading will rotate provide guests with new literary options every two months.

“Expanding into the world of business travel was always the next step for the program,” says Bedside Reading founder, Jane Ubell-Meyer. “We are thrilled to embark on this new venture with Conrad New York and look forward to expanding the program across the United States”