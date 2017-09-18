FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach will be opening its doors this month as the second Conrad property to open in Florida. The 290 all-suite oceanfront resort situated on Fort Lauderdale’s exclusive North Beach will offer four dining and bar experiences, a full-service spa with a couples massage room and separate men and women steam rooms, a fitness center, event space, and a 20,000-sq. ft. ocean-facing pool deck.

“As Fort Lauderdale Beach heats up, we recognize that this city is evolving with a new focus on opulence, style, and sophistication. The resort is at the helm of this movement and our guarantee to locals and travelers is that we will bring an unparalleled ambiance for guests to stay inspired,” said Chintan Dadhich, general manager, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. “By honoring and embracing the community, our vision is to provide intuitive service and tailored luxury by collaborating with locals to create programs and offerings that pay tribute to South Florida’s yacht and beach culture.”

Known as the yachting capital of the world, Fort Lauderdale’s new waterfront resort pays homage to the city’s celebrated waterways. Designed by the late renowned architect, Michael Graves, who’s known for iconic postmodern architecture, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach was inspired by the golden area of high-end cruise lines. The nautical décor reflected in the coastal suites complements the balconies that overlook the Atlantic Ocean or Intracoastal Waterways.

“While Conrad boasts a portfolio of 32 luxury hotels and resorts worldwide, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach will be the first beachfront resort and residence for the brand in the region,” said John T.A. Vanderslice, global head, Conrad Hotels & Resorts. “Conrad hotels create unique experiences for our guests in the most sought-after destinations, and we look forward to bringing this smart luxury retreat to South Florida.”

Other amenities and services include Fort Lauderdale’s only 20,000-sq. ft. pool deck, the signature Conrad 1/3/5 destination itineraries that immerse visitors into the local culture, a 4,000-sq. ft. Conrad Spa, around-the-clock concierge service; a heated fresh-water pool and whirlpools, a fire pit, cabanas, artisanal food and beverage, art around the property, and a library.

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach will house four food and beverage outlets. A signature shared-plate restaurant located on the corner of Terramar Street called Terra Mare will highlight select tableside preparation with fresh, locally-sourced items. Cornucopia will serve as the resort’s gourmet marketplace where guests can personalize their dining experience, choosing from various artisanal cuisine such as flat breads, pastries, and organic juices. The other two dining options on property include the lobby bar and pool bar.

With 10,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space and 10,000 sq. ft. of oceanfront outdoor space, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach can accommodate up to 500 attendees. Highlights include the 4,524-sq. ft. Ocean Ballroom, outdoor Ocean Terrace, ten meeting rooms and event spaces, private conference facility entrance, and a dedicated meeting concierge.