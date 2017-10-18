Condé Nast Traveler Reveals the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Hotels

NEW YORK—Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards , ranking the best hotels, resorts, cities, islands, airlines, airports, and cruise lines in the world. Over 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, and 195 airports–and creating the largest-ever list of Readers’ Choice Award winners. This year’s awards include 12 new hotels that just opened in 2017.

Condé Nast Traveler also released key travel insights and trends. France was named the most popular country in the world to visit, with 83 million tourists flocking to the country in 2016.

Colorado is such a popular destination that Condé Nast Traveler gave the state its own hotel and resorts lists.

Some travel trends from this year’s awards include the popularity of holistic spa resorts, which the publications identifies as a segment that is on the up, especially those that tap into their local surroundings. Condé Nast Traveler also highlighted the growing desire for simplicity during travel. Instead of “multidestination, run-around-see-everything spots,” the publications says, more travelers are looking to “kick back, relax, and enjoy the place.” And when it comes to destinations (and getting there), secondary cities and smaller airports are both more popular than ever.

This year’s Readers’ Choice Award winners for destinations and hotels include the following.

Top Hotel in the U.S.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Top Resort in the U.S.

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo.

Top Large U.S. City

Chicago, for the first time ever

Top Small U.S. City

Charleston, S.C., for the seventh year in a row

Top Island in the U.S.

Hilton Head, S.C.

Top Island in the World

Boracay, Philippines

Top Hotel in Europe

La Réserve Paris Hotel and Spa

Top Hotel in South America

Fasano, São Paulo