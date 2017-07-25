Concord Hospitality Breaks Ground on Beaufort Hotel

BEAUFORT, N.C.—Concord Hospitality broke ground on the 133-room Beaufort Hotel, which is a part of Choice Hotels’ Ascend Hotel Collection. The property is a joint venture between Concord and Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises that is slated to open in 2018 in the popular tourist destination of Beaufort, North Carolina.

The three-story inn is an expansion of the existing Front Street Village development that will offer four waterfront suites overlooking Taylor’s Creek. A separate two-story building will provide 8,444 square feet of meeting space and a 3,584-inside and 5,987-outside square-foot restaurant called 34° North.

“With our headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., this hotel is part of our extended hometown, an area in which we have operated for more than three decades,” said Mark Laport, Concord’s president and CEO. “This marks our eighth property in the state, and we look forward to being good neighbors and active members of the community for years to come.”

The Ascend Collection is made up of historic, boutique, and unique hotels that aim to offer guests an authentic experience. These hotels cater to guests seeking an experiential, individualized travel experience that gives them a sense of local flavor. In all, 235 Ascend hotels are open or under development worldwide, with 45 set to open this year.

“The construction of Beaufort Hotel and 34° North is a great step forward for the tourism and economic development on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. With this new property comes 100 new jobs and additional revenue for the area. We look forward to seeing the hotel attract additional tourists to the region,” said Bucky Oliver, co-founder of Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises.

Beaufort Hospitality Enterprises, an LLC owned by Bucky and Wendi Oliver, also operates Front Street Village, which features a full-service marina where up to 500 boats can be stored and maintained, as well as event space and residential units. Concord Hospitality has been brought on board to manage the property, while Live Oak Bank of Wilmington will finance the project.