Companies With the Largest U.S. Franchise Pipelines

According to the recent United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), the franchise companies with the largest construction pipelines are; Marriott with 1,298 projects/166,419 rooms, Hilton with 1,270 projects/144,191 rooms and IHG with 817 projects/83,728 rooms. These three franchise companies comprise 68 percent of all projects in the total pipeline.

The largest brands for each of these companies are; Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 284 projects/27,411 rooms and Residence Inn with 189 projects/23,605 rooms; Hilton’s Home2 Suites with 348 projects/36,439 rooms and Hampton Inn & Suites with 324 projects/33,627 rooms; and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 442 projects/41,053 rooms and Staybridge Suites with 129 projects/13,635 rooms.

The companies with the most new project announcements into the pipeline in the first three quarters are; Hilton with 324 projects/35,637 rooms, Marriott with 248 projects/32,166 rooms and Choice with 196 projects/13,735 rooms. These three companies represent 74 percent of all new projects announced into the pipeline.