Companies With the Largest U.S. Franchise Pipelines

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News November 9, 2017

According to the recent United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), the franchise companies with the largest construction pipelines are; Marriott with 1,298 projects/166,419 rooms, Hilton with 1,270 projects/144,191 rooms and IHG with 817 projects/83,728 rooms. These three franchise companies comprise 68 percent of all projects in the total pipeline.

The largest brands for each of these companies are; Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 284 projects/27,411 rooms and Residence Inn with 189 projects/23,605 rooms; Hilton’s Home2 Suites with 348 projects/36,439 rooms and Hampton Inn & Suites with 324 projects/33,627 rooms; and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 442 projects/41,053 rooms and Staybridge Suites with 129 projects/13,635 rooms.

The companies with the most new project announcements into the pipeline in the first three quarters are; Hilton with 324 projects/35,637 rooms, Marriott with 248 projects/32,166 rooms and Choice with 196 projects/13,735 rooms. These three companies represent 74 percent of all new projects announced into the pipeline.

