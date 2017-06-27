BRANSON, MO- The Comfort Inn & Suites Branson Meadows has once again been awarded

the Comfort Inn Hotel of the Year award from Choice Hotels International, Inc. This marks the sixth time the hotel has be given this award. The Comfort Inn and Suites Branson Meadows is part of Myer Hotels, which has several properties in Branson’s hospitality market.

“The Comfort Inn & Suites in Branson Missouri continues to prove year after year that it is an exceptional property. Their dedication to providing superior guest service truly represents the Comfort brand promise that guests will feel refreshed and ready to take on their day; in other words, Rested.Set.Go.,” said Anne Smith, vice president of brand management and design for Choice Hotels. “Myer Hotels understands this and their devoted team acts on it every day.”

Choice Hotels’ Hotel of the Year winners are selected by the Choice Hotel’s Owner Council.

The contenders for the award demonstrate excellence in guest service and operations and are among the very top-ranked properties within each brand. Demonstrating excellence in hospitality, service, and quality, the Hotel of the Year Award winners set the standards for the entire Comfort Inn system.

“Being recognized by Choice Hotels as a top Comfort brand hotel highlights our commitment to providing memorable guest experiences,” said Chris Myer, vice president of marketing for Myer Hotels. “Our friendly and enthusiastic team is unwavering in their high standard of customer service because it is the culture of our company. We take great pride in making every guest feel welcomed and right at home.”

According to Steve Graber, General Manager, the staff is the driving force behind the hotels’ success. “We have the most friendly and committed team of individuals in the business. Their constant commitment to providing excellent customer service is what enhances the guest’s experience and keeps them coming back year after year.”

The Comfort Inn & Suites Branson Meadows is located in the heart of the Ozarks, and has a mountain lodge atmosphere. The hotel is near Sight and Sound Theatre, The Shoppes at Branson Meadows, and the Mansion Theatre.

Photo (left to right): Ann Smith, VP of Brand Strategy, Pat Pacious, President and COO of Choice Hotels, Gail Myer, Steve Graber, Chris Myer, Azim Saju, President of Choice Hotels Owners Council, Steve Joyce, CEO of Choice Hotels