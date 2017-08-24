Comfort Hotels Launch National Waffle Day Campaign

ROCKVILLE, Md.—For National Waffle Day on August 24, Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites hotels are launching a waffle-centric campaign. The brands are asking guests and followers on social media to help pick a new waffle flavor for complimentary breakfasts at select Comfort hotels.

The campaign runs through October 12, 2017, and entrants will vote for Birthday Cake, Sweet Caramel, or Cinnamon Roll waffles or suggest their own flavor ideas on Choice Hotels’ campaign website or on social media using the campaign hashtag—#WhatsYourWaffle. The voters can also enter a sweepstake for the chance to win 500,000 Choice Privileges Points, the equivalent of approximately 30 nights at a Comfort brand hotel.

“On average, about 32 million waffles are served at Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites hotels every year,” said Megan Brumagim, head of Comfort brands for Choice Hotels. “Consumers have an increasing desire for new and unique food options, and guests love our free signature hot breakfast, so #WhatsYourWaffle is a natural next step to further fuel this passion and empower them to choose the next waffle flavor.”

To coincide with the campaign, hundreds of Comfort hotels will host hometown heroes for complimentary breakfasts to thank them for their outstanding service to their communities. Comfort has also teamed up with Celebrity Chef Eric Greenspan, Los Angeles based modern comfort food chef who regularly appears on The Food Network, who will deploy food trucks and street teams serving flavor samples in Portland, Ore., Houston, Texas, and Pittsburgh, Pa.