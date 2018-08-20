Colwen Hotels and IHG Open the Holiday Inn Boston Logan Airport

BOSTON—Colwen Hotels and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced the opening of the Holiday Inn Boston Logan Airport hotel in Chelsea, Mass. The new property’s upscale design is a first of its kind for the Holiday Inn brand. The lobby was designed with an artistic modern feel of rich finishes, thoughtful artwork, and inviting spaces for guests to relax, work, and socialize around a glass fireplace. The restaurant and lounge have a chic bar and soft seating zones to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and a full menu of New England fare.

The 124 guestrooms are equipped with complimentary WiFi, conveniently located USB charging ports, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, coffee Keurig’s, 49″ HDTV’s, and contemporary bathrooms. The hotel also has a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, full breakfast buffet, 24-hour store, business center, on-site guest laundry, river walking path, and free parking. In addition, the property has 1,100 square feet of meeting space that overlooks the rising tide of the Chelsea Mill Creek sanctuary.

The airport hotel has complimentary shuttle service for the two miles between the property and Logan International Airport. With access to U.S. RTE 1, RTE 16, and Interstate 93, downtown Boston is six miles away and close to attractions such as TD Garden, Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Boston Aquarium, and Copley Place.