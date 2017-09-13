Based in Neenah, Wis., Cobblestone Hotels franchises three select-service brands. While the two namesake brands are focused on new builds, Boarders is intended specifically for conversions. The hotel chain sees its brands as focused exclusively on small, tertiary markets that could use the opening of a hotel to spur economic growth, differing significantly from competing brands that aspire to build in large urban centers. Cobblestone added three properties to its portfolio last year and has 32 more in its U.S. pipeline.

AT A GLANCE:

» Ownership split (U.S. properties)| 76, all franchised

» Rewards program | Cobblestone Rewards

» Length of contract | Not disclosed

» Contact | Josie Kilgore, jkilgore@cobblestonehotels.com, 920-230-2622

Brand Name What It's About Chain Scale Competitive Set Franchise Fees U.S. Properties/States U.S. Pipeline Boarders Inn and Suites by Cobblestone Hotels Since: 2008 A conversion brand that offers clean, comfortable rooms and flexibility for owners Midscale AmericInn, Grandstay, Super 8, Best Western Initial: $30,000

Application: $2,000

Franchise: $2/room/day

Marketing: $0.50/room/day 13/7 5 Cobblestone

Hotel and Suites/Cobblestone

Inn and Suites Since: 2008 Brands featuring state-of-the-art technology with well-appointed public spaces and guestrooms, found in small to medium sized cities. Upper-midscale Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Hotels by Hilton, Comfrot Suites, Country Inns & Suites by Carlton Initial $35,000

Application: $2,000

Franchise: $3/room/day

Marketing: $0.50/room/day 63/16 27

Back to Franchisor List