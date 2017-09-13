Home / Franchise Guide / Cobblestone
Based in Neenah, Wis., Cobblestone Hotels franchises three select-service brands. While the two namesake brands are focused on new builds, Boarders is intended specifically for conversions. The hotel chain sees its brands as focused exclusively on small, tertiary markets that could use the opening of a hotel to spur economic growth, differing significantly from competing brands that aspire to build in large urban centers. Cobblestone added three properties to its portfolio last year and has 32 more in its U.S. pipeline.

AT A GLANCE:
» Ownership split (U.S. properties)| 76, all franchised
» Rewards program | Cobblestone Rewards
» Length of contract | Not disclosed
» Contact | Josie Kilgore, jkilgore@cobblestonehotels.com, 920-230-2622

 

Brand NameWhat It's AboutChain ScaleCompetitive SetFranchise FeesU.S. Properties/StatesU.S. Pipeline
Boarders Inn and Suites by Cobblestone Hotels Since: 2008A conversion brand that offers clean, comfortable rooms and flexibility for ownersMidscaleAmericInn, Grandstay, Super 8, Best WesternInitial: $30,000
Application: $2,000
Franchise: $2/room/day
Marketing: $0.50/room/day		13/75
Cobblestone
Hotel and Suites/Cobblestone
Inn and Suites Since: 2008		Brands featuring state-of-the-art technology with well-appointed public spaces and guestrooms, found in small to medium sized cities. Upper-midscaleHoliday Inn Express, Hampton Hotels by Hilton, Comfrot Suites, Country Inns & Suites by CarltonInitial $35,000
Application: $2,000
Franchise: $3/room/day
Marketing: $0.50/room/day		63/1627

