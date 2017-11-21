Cobblestone Inn & Suites Breaks Ground in Ashland, Wisconsin

Neenah, Wis.—Cobblestone Hotels, LLC broke ground on the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in downtown Ashland, Wis., in a ceremony attended by members of the community and local businesses. The new edition is part of continued efforts to reenergize the city’s downtown.

“Many years ago, in a former building, we had this restaurant, and when we lost it to a fire, someone from the local newspaper said Ashland lost its living room,” said Mark Gutteter, an investor of the new hotel. “After the fire, we rebuilt the Deepwater Grille, and we feel we have rebuilt Ashland’s ‘living room.’ Today, we are excited to be breaking ground for the ‘new bedroom’ to add what was already started.”

The Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Ashland will be the newest addition to the brand’s home state, joining the Wisconsin family of Stevens Point, Clintonville, Medford, Chippewa Falls, and Barron, among others.

“We are Wisconsin-based, so we are really excited to continue the growth here in our home state,” said Brian Wogernese, president and CEO of Cobblestone Hotels. “Ashland has a lot to offer, and we are eager be a part of and help fuel the growth and the city’s efforts in revitalizing the downtown.”

Ashland, known as the heart and soul of Chequamegon Bay, is located near 200 miles of trails, fishing, and other recreational activities. The new hotel will be near shopping, dining, and Lake Superior. The hotel will be built by BriMark Builders, LLC and managed by WHG Companies, LLC.