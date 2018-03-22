Cloud-based storage gives users the ability access their files anywhere there is an internet connection, but this technology’s benefits extend far beyond accessibility. The cloud keeps copies of a hotel’s important documents, even if a disaster destroys the on-premises computer or server. Also, depending on the cloud-based service, it will automatically back up files on a set schedule, ensuring the most up-to-date information is available in worst-case scenarios. Many hotel property and revenue management solution softwares keep information in the cloud. If a hotel is in a particularly disaster-prone area, having this option can be its own type of insurance.