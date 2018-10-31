Clatskanie River Inn Joins the by Magnuson Worldwide Collection

Magnuson Worldwide recently added the Clatskanie River Inn to the new By Magnuson Worldwide Collection. The addition comes after a recent expansion—Magnuson announced in September that the company added 10 new hotels to its branded portfolio and soft-brand collection.

The Clatskanie River Inn is located just off the Columbia River and only 35 minutes from the Oregon coast city of Astoria and 60 miles to Portland. The Port of Astoria, Columbia River Maritime Museum, and fishing are all near the Clatskanie River Inn.

The Clatskanie River Inn comes with an indoor pool and spa for guests to relax in all year round. The hotel also has the ability to host conferences as large as 100 attendees. The hotel also offers complimentary continental breakfast each morning. Rooms come furnished with a refrigerator, microwave, hairdryer, coffee maker, and alarm clock/radio. Guests will have access to free wireless Internet, free local calls, and premium television channels.