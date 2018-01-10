ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels has launched a program with delivery.com, an on-demand marketplace with more than 12,000 businesses, to allow hotel guests to order delivery from local restaurants directly to their hotel while also earning Choice Privileges loyalty points. The service is available at nearly 1,000 Choice Hotels properties across the country and growing. On-demand delivery from wine and spirits shops, grocery stores, and laundry and dry cleaning is coming soon.

“Our collaboration with delivery.com makes even more parts of the travel journey rewarding, while also providing the faster pay off and better perks that already come with Choice Privileges membership,” said Jamie Russo, vice president of loyalty programs and customer engagement for Choice Hotels. “Working with delivery.com provides Choice Privileges members with convenient, personalized services and the added bonus of loyalty points when using the service–a great option, particularly for our busy, on-the-go guests.”

Choice Privileges members can now access delivery.com services through the recently enhanced Choice Hotels mobile app and can earn two Choice Privileges points for every dollar spent. After ordering through the app, food delivery typically arrives within an hour.

“The Choice mobile platform was expressly designed to bring this type of digitally-driven experience to life for guests,” said Sarah Searls, vice president of digital commerce for Choice Hotels. “The integration of delivery.com into the recently enhanced Choice Hotels mobile app demonstrates how Choice constantly aims to help make travel easier and more rewarding. A digital ‘concierge’ service, such as this, is just one example.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Choice Hotels to bring delivery.com services directly to hotel guests,” said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. “Offering on-demand delivery from the best local restaurants further elevates Choice’s guest experience and stands apart from its competitors, and we’re excited to be part of that transformative movement.”

The Choice Privileges loyalty program also offers instant member rewards at mid-week check-in, regardless of membership status, including bonus points, airline miles, gift cards for a premium coffee shop, discounts on fuel, or shared ride credits.