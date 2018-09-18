Choice Rolls Out Virtual Pay Online for Corporate Travel

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International has launched a virtual payment option on ChoiceHotels.com to create a seamless booking experience for corporate travelers, becoming the first hotel company to adopt this payment method on its consumer-facing website. With one click during the checkout process, corporate travel managers now have the option to book reservations using a centralized form of payment, and without having to supply each traveler with a physical card or provide an authorization form. Choice is currently rolling out this program to its corporate clients in a phased approach. This feature is in addition to Choice’s current Virtual Pay capabilities for bookings via GDS channels.

“Travel managers have consistently told us that they want an easier booking process—so Choice delivered with yet another innovation,” said Chad Fletcher, vice president of global sales, Choice Hotels. “By using our seamless, virtual-pay solution, travel managers can quickly and effortlessly book stays for their travelers without needing to present a personal credit card at check-in. Everyone wins with virtual pay.”

In addition to launching choiceEDGE—a cloud-based central reservation and distribution system—earlier this year, Choice was the first hotel company to introduce a global iPhone app, offer a cloud-based property management system, and accept online reservations.