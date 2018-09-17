Choice to Match American Red Cross Donations for Disaster Recovery

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International has announced it will match Choice Privileges member donations to the American Red Cross. Members can donate loyalty points that convert to cash. Choice Hotels will match up to 20 million points contributed by members in support of disaster relief and recovery efforts through the end of this year.

Choice Hotels is a member of the Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, which ensures American Red Cross is prepared to respond to disasters and meet the needs of those affected anytime and anywhere across the United States.

Each year, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters around the country, providing food, shelter, and comfort to people affected by disasters during their greatest time of need. In 2017, Choice Privileges members donated to disaster relief, together raising a combined total of nearly $400,000, in addition to providing 1,000 comfort kits and blankets.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Florence, and we are committed to assisting our franchisees and their guests, as well as supporting local recovery efforts,” said Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. “Hospitality extends beyond hotels and into the communities where we live and work, which is why Choice is dedicated to ensuring those in need are cared for during disasters.”