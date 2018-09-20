ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International today unveiled Clarion Pointe, a brand extension of Clarion that brings together its premium elements and an affordable travel experience. Clarion Pointe is designed to meet the demand from hotel owners for a new select-service opportunity that is a differentiator in the popular midscale segment.

“As customer expectations continue to evolve, we know that guests desire high-quality and affordable lodging options when they travel,” says Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, Choice Hotels. “Clarion Pointe demonstrates our commitment to innovating in the midscale segment and builds on our decades of expertise.”

As a brand extension, the company says that Clarion Pointe leverages the Clarion brand promise of creating environments for people to connect and socialize. Clarion Pointe has “focal pointes” like: contemporary design touches, including signature murals in guestrooms and the lobby that reflect local points of interest. It will also have curated food and beverage, like free premium coffee and tea from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; free breakfast with fresh and nutritious items; craft beer and select wines, juices, and smoothies; and small bites available for purchase in the hotel’s marketplace. In terms of technology, the brand will have on-demand connectivity that lets guests stream content from their mobile devices onto 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free streaming-strength WiFi. The hotels will also include a modern fitness space with cardio equipment, a strength-training station, plus casting-capable TVs that enable guests to stream workouts on demand.

Clarion-Pointe-Public-Space Clarion-Pointe-hallway Clarion-Pointe-guestroom Clarion-Pointe-fitness-center

“We’ve leveraged Choice’s insights into experiential travel within the midscale segment and developed a brand experience that is ‘on pointe’ with guests’ expectations for amenities and price point,” says Anne Smith, vice president, brand management and design, Choice Hotels. “As expectations for more affordable premiums continue to grow, the Clarion Pointe brand is ready to deliver for travelers seeking the essentials, elevated to a new level.”

Choice Hotels already has more than 50 Clarion Pointe franchise agreements in the development pipeline, including the following locations: Medford, Ore., Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Florence, Miss., which will be the first hotel to open later this year.

“When developers expressed a need for a premium midscale conversion brand to maximize RevPAR, we listened,” says Tom Nee, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “Clarion Pointe fits perfectly into our well-segmented family of brands and is ideal for owners who want to reposition their limited service property into a select service opportunity from a company that’s proven itself in this space.”

Clarion Pointe joins Choice’s midscale and upper midscale brand portfolio, which includes Comfort, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, MainStay Suites, and Clarion. There are nearly 300 Clarion hotels open around the world, specifically equipped to support corporate and social gatherings with meeting space and full-service bars and restaurants.