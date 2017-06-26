China’s Pipeline Is Steady

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) reported that projects in the China construction pipeline total 2,441 with 534,285 total rooms, down just seven projects year-over-year (YOY). Projects currently under construction total 1,722 with 360,379 rooms, down 4 percent by projects YOY. The number of projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is 323 with 72,323, up 10 percent YOY, while projects in the early planning stages total 396 with 101,583 rooms—up 8 percent YOY.

The top hotel companies in China’s construction pipeline are: Marriott International with 240 projects/69,051 rooms; InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 215 projects/58,481 rooms; and Hilton Worldwide with 266 projects/67,909 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies respectively is: Marriott’s Sheraton Hotels with 50 projects/15,901 rooms; IHG’s Holiday Inn with 55 projects/15,305 rooms; and Hilton’s full-service hotel with 64 projects/23,153 rooms. Cities in China with the largest pipelines are: Shanghai with 133 projects/25,406 rooms; Guangzhou with 116 projects/22,727 rooms; Chengdu with 92 projects/21,918 rooms; Sanya with 57 projects/20,324 rooms; and Suzhou with 90 projects/17,220 rooms.