China’s Construction Pipeline Remains Strong

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that China’s total hotel construction pipeline has increased 7 percent year-over-year (YOY) and now has 2,410 hotel projects totaling 525,225 rooms. The number of rooms under construction is up 4 percent by projects YOY (1,724 projects/356,816 rooms) and the number of projects that are scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up 15 percent YOY (324 projects/74,225 rooms). The number of projects in early planning phases increased by a smaller margin by 2 percent (362 projects/94,184 rooms).

The top hotel companies in China’s construction pipeline are Hilton Worldwide with 292 projects/71,895 rooms, Marriott International with 253 projects/72,062 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 206 projects/56,354 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of these companies is Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 113 projects/17,130 rooms, Marriott’s full-service hotel with 51 projects/16,227 rooms, and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 62 projects/13,929 rooms.

Cities in China with the largest pipelines are Shanghai with 120 projects/23,941 rooms, Guangzhou with 113 projects/21,890 rooms, Chengdu with 93 projects/20,865 rooms, Suzhou with 87 projects/17,048 rooms, and Beijing with 82 projects/13,919 rooms.