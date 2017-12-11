China’s Construction Pipeline Remains Steady

PORTSMOUTH, NH-Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that China’s construction pipeline has a total of 2,435 projects with 538,836 rooms, up 5 percent since last year. The number of projects under construction are up 4 percent year-over-year to 1,732 projects totaling 364,809 Rooms under construction. The number of projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up by just one project since last year to 308 projects and 69,972 rooms while those in early planning are up 9 percent at 395 projects and 104,055 rooms.

The top hotel companies in China’s construction pipeline are: Hilton Worldwide with 292 projects/72,382 rooms, Marriott International with 272 projects/76,595 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 203 projects/54,778 rooms. The largest brand in the pipeline for each of the these companies are: Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 110 projects/16,724 rooms, Marriott’s full-service hotel with 59 projects/18,429 rooms, and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 61 projects/13,575 rooms.

The cities in China with the largest hotel construction pipelines are: Shanghai with 117 projects/24,009 rooms, Guangzhou with 107 projects/25,684 rooms, Chengdu with 93 projects/21,139 rooms, Suzhou with 82 projects/16,550 rooms, and Beijing with 77 projects/13,140 rooms.