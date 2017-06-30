Chicago Marriott Southwest Burr Ridge Completes Renovation

Privately-held investment group Waramaug Hospitality III LLC and Sidra Real Estate, Inc. unveiled the reimagined traveler experience following an extensive $7 million renovation of the Marriott Southwest at Burr Ridge, in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

The 185-room property was renovated with tailored solutions based on consumer insights, with interior accents inspired by the urban ambiance of vibrant downtown Chicago. The work surfaces give guests flexibility to move freely and use technology. Bathtubs in king rooms have been replaced with deluxe walk-in showers, and spa-like lighting provides a relaxed, upgraded experience.

Additional amenities at the Chicago Marriott Southwest Burr Ridge include 10,000 square feet of contemporary meeting and event space, along with Ciazza Restaurant & Bar, which offers classic breakfast, lunch, and dinner entrees and handcrafted cocktails in a lakefront atmosphere. Jay Litt of The Litt Group handled the project management for the renovation.

“This property was reimagined with our guests and this community in mind,” said Rae Salling, senior vice president of asset management at Waramaug. “Marriott Burr Ridge offers this community a sophisticated modern property that will serve business and leisure travelers alike.”

Located near Midway and O’Hare airports, the hotel allows guests access to many of the most popular Chicagoland destinations including upscale shopping at Burr Ridge Village Center, and golf at nearby award-winning Cog Hill Golf Club. The property is a short drive to popular landmarks including Chicagoland Speedway, Brookfield Zoo, Navy Pier, McCormick Place, Magnificent Mile, and Millennium Park.