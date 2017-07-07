Checking Out The Plymouth Hotel

Inspired by classic Miami Beach culture and glamour, the reimagining of the Plymouth Hotel emulates the property’s original 1940s architecture and design. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Plymouth was repurposed into army dorms and was only recently restored to its authentic state by owners Think Hospitality Group, a real estate development and hospitality company. Reflecting the property’s history, guests are transported back in time with Art Deco design elements and jewel tones throughout the lobby. Designer Fernando Santangelo pulled the colors for the lobby from a restored painting that has been in the building since the hotel opened. Private terraces provide guests with views of the Bass Museum, the emerging Collins Park district, and the Atlantic Ocean. Think Hospitality Group’s president and CMO Hunter Gellin, who was heavily involved in the design process, says, “The overall goal was to not feel like we opened in December 2016—it was to feel that this property was in immaculate condition but from that era.”

Comforting Colors

Dusty rose accents in the bedroom mirror the colors in the lobby. Gellin comments, “Making the room feel a little bit more sensitive gives people a level of comfort that you just don’t get with stale, basic colors.”

Working Oasis

Since the hotel is located near the third largest convention center in the country, in-room desks were a necessity. The designers sourced four different desk types for the varying sizes of rooms. “It was important to be able to offer a sizable, comfortable desk while staying true to each room’s look.”

Sunset Soak

At the foot of the bed sits a French, claw-foot bathtub that allows guests to view Miami Beach as they bathe. “It has an unobstructed view of the ocean, which is beautiful to have in old hotels that don’t have a lot of height,” Gellin describes.

Perfect Porcelain

With Miami Beach humidity, it became impossible to have authentic hardwood floors; porcelain tile designed like hardwood is used instead. “Porcelain tile can live with the humidity and give people an opportunity to keep their doors open and enjoy their terrace,” Gellin says.