The recently renovated Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club in Kennebunkport, Maine, aims to make guests feel like private yacht club members. Each of the 30 guestrooms—called bungalows—offer customizable amenities and accommodations, such as access to kayaks, canoes, and equipment rentals in partnership with the Kennebunkport Marina. With a beach vacation vibe, the bungalows have high ceilings to create an airy aesthetic, and are paired with a nautical, Caribbean color palette to brighten up the space. Boutique furnishings further give the property a yacht club sense of luxury.

Created by Hurlbutt Designs, inspiration for the bungalows was drawn from the waterfront, with carefully chosen rugs, brass hardware, and custom lighting fixtures. Summery patterns and bright pops of color bring guests to the harbor, making them feel as though they’re part of the marina club. Guests are welcome to visit the Marina Bar and enjoy small bites, classic and creative cocktails, and daily wine hours. At night, bonfires light up the harbor.

Tim Harrington, founding partner for the Kennebunkport Resort Collection (KRC), which owns the hotel, says, “Before the renovation, the Yachtsman was a tired property. Now, it brings summertime happiness. Once someone checks in, they’re never going to want to leave.”’

FLORAL FOCUS

“White makes a great backdrop for the sophisticated floral and seashell fabric on the headboard. We pulled the drapery fabric colors from the headboard to soften the headboard’s brightness,” Louise Hurlbutt, co-founder of Hurlbutt Designs says.

NAUTICAL ACCENTS

The bungalows’ white walls offset the pops of color in the guestrooms, and white v-groove panels convey a traditional nautical look. “There’s a bit of grey in the white so it’s not as bright,” Hurlbutt notes.

HARBOR ART

The artwork in the bungalows depicts beachy elements. “We chose a print that compliments our fabrics in color, but also has a beach theme. The prints have white frames, which make the art look very crisp,” Hurlbutt says.

LUXURY LIGHTING

Various lamps correspond with different headboard colors. While the blue headboard rooms have matching blue lamps, the magenta and melon headboard rooms feature ones that are sea green. Hurlbutt says, “All of these lamps have custom shades made with gold lining to match the brass fixtures.”