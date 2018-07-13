Check Out the Library at the Adelphi Hotel

The Adelphi Hotel’s construction during the 1877 Saratoga Golden Age brought a cultural icon with classic Victorian glamour to Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Now, after a reimagining and redevelopment, the property exudes old-time luxury with a modern twist. Redesigned to complement the history of the hotel, new flexible meeting spaces are now able to accommodate intimate and large events alike. The Grand Ballroom, a 2,300-square-foot venue, can open to the peaceful Adelphi Gardens for added space or combine with The Blue Hen, a market-style restaurant, for smaller gatherings or private meetings. Dining options include renowned lounge Morrisey’s, where guests can choose from a vast selection of craft and local beer, wine, and small plates.

In addition to updating the hotel’s common areas, the renovation also included 32 oversized guestrooms and suites. The Owner’s Box Suite features two living rooms, a private library, and a terrace offering views of downtown Saratoga. Together, the redone guestrooms and common spaces blend contemporary amenities with classical design elements. “The inspired design throughout the hotel fuses elements of Adelphi’s past with the contemporary styling of today’s most elegant and prestigious hotels,” Simon Milde, managing partner of Adelphi Hospitality Group, which led the renovations, says. This mix of inspirations can especially be seen in the library at the Adelphi Hotel.

Mantelpiece Artwork

Preserving relevant artwork was important to staying true to the hotel’s past during the redesign. “The photo above the fireplace was selected from the hotel’s original collection. We believe it adds to the overall character of the space and property itself, reflecting our commitment to preserving the past,” Milde notes.

Regal Colors

Using color schemes from the Victorian era that reflect the property’s traditional style creates a contemporary, elegant atmosphere. “The design concept of the hotel is a vivid, modern revision of classic Victorian luxury. We believe gold and blue are rich and sophisticated colors that are reflective of that concept.”

Living Library

Bright windows and a woolen rug welcome guests to explore and borrow from the library’s cabinets. Milde explains, “They’re filled with a curated selection of books and board games that is perfect for families.”

Focal Fireplace

The non-working fireplace serves as the grand centerpiece of The Adelphi’s library. Milde says, “The fireplace is set with beautiful gray and white stone and is positioned as the center point of our iconic library.”