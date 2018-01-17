Mobile check-in and kiosks are becoming more popular throughout the hospitality and travel industries. However, guests sometimes have issues with the evolving technology, especially if they don’t travel frequently. According to Scott Koster, regional VP at Two Roads Hospitality, leisure travelers typically prefer a face-to-face interaction to a machine, while business travelers may just want to skip the front desk altogether and get to their rooms. Some Two Roads Hospitality hotels will soon have check-ins “with minimal fuss,” for guests that want to surpass check-in. Koster explains, “While we’ll have kiosk check-in systems at these locations, we will still have a concierge and lobby staff to help with any questions. We want to be sure we cover all of our options.”

Read about improving front desk operations by empowering the entire team here .