June 19, 2018

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–Chartwell Hospitality LLC, an integrated hotel operations and development company, and Rockbridge, an investment firm, announced the recent groundbreaking of the 169-room Hampton Inn & Suites Capitol View, located in downtown Nashville’s North Gulch urban district. Construction on the 10-story hotel is expected to be completed by Fall 2019.

Chartwell and Rockbridge are investing in and will co-develop the hotel, which is the firms’ second hotel deal together. Rockbridge currently owns the Hilton Garden Inn in Nashville’s SoBro neighborhood, which Chartwell developed and manages.

“Rockbridge has proven to be an excellent partner in delivering high-quality hotels and we are excited to collaborate with them on this unique project,” says Chartwell’s President Rob Schaedle.

In addition to 169 guestrooms, the Hampton Inn & Suites will contain 4,000 square feet of meeting space and a rooftop bar and pool. The hotel will be located within a 32-acre urban district that includes 1.1 million square feet of office space, 130,000 square feet of specialty retail and restaurant space, 600 upscale multifamily apartment units, an urban activity park with community space and jogging trails.

